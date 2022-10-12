Developer

Oct 12, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product
  • environment
  • Design, develop and maintain applications
  • Design and maintain underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when

required)

  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams
  • Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
  • Stay up to date with FinTech trends & technologies

Qualifications and key competencies:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • Cloud experience in GCP preferred
  • At Least 4-6 years of data warehouse ETL experience
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • Data analyses
  • Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s) preferred
  • Knowledge of the retail industry preferred
  • Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
  • Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL preferred
  • Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourably
  • Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s

? Preferred agile experience

Desired Skills:

  • data warehouse
  • ETL experience
  • data analyses
  • Python
  • Java
  • SDLC
  • SQL

