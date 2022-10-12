Developer at Energy at Work Projects – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Overview: Dynamic software company with unique intelligence in background and verification checks is looking for an in-house developer who would like to invest themselves in advanced technology and rapid growth potential. An independent dynamic worker who is able to manage themselves and who is invested in staying ahead in Web Technology for the purposes of further development of this cloud based system as well as be mentored by our outsourced development company.

Experience and Qualification:

Min 3 years Computer Science Degree

Working Experience in Web Technologies preferably front and back end- Java Script/Type Script/Syntax- Proficient in Node JS

Good understanding of document Database Model

Job Duties:

Support and working with the Operations manager in service delivery from a technical function for suppliers and clients. Maintenance and bug fixes of current system. New and ad hoc development as per future scope. Working hand in hand with development company from an architecture point of view.

About The Employer:

A software system produced by the overarching entity, enabling and supporting the HR and recruitment function, by replacing manual risk management processes with intelligent automation.

Developed on the concept of providing service excellence by transforming deep-seated industry knowledge into an innovative, NCR and POPI compliant, Risk Management Software Solution that truly makes a difference to the human resource and recruitment landscape.

Our vision is to apply honesty and integrity through technology that intelligently manages the risk of the background screening process and risk assessment checks for both candidates and employees, creating operational efficiencies by reducing the complexities of staff pipelines and candidate drop off ratios, which transpire into significant cost savings and depth in the process – all delivered with passion and positivity.

