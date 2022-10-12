Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities
- Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product
- environment
- Design, develop and maintain applications
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when
required)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams
- Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
- Stay up to date with FinTech trends & technologies
Qualifications and key competencies:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- Cloud experience in GCP preferred
- At Least 4-6 years of data warehouse ETL experience
- Dimensional Modelling
- Data analyses
- Experience with data visualization and visualization tool(s) preferred
- Knowledge of the retail industry preferred
- Understanding and experience with version control SVN/GIT
- Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQL preferred
- Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourably
- Having a broad understanding of different SDLC’s
? Preferred agile experience
Desired Skills:
- data warehouse
- ETL experience
- data analyses
- Python
- Java
- SDLC
- SQL