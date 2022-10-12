Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Ideal profile requirements:
5-7 years of experience with C
- must currently be working with the technology
- must know how to write clean and efficient code
- must be aware of clean architecture
3-5 years with .net core web api’s
- must currently be working with the technology
- must understand the lifecycles
- must understand api security works
- must have done integrations into other api’s
5-7 years of SQL experience
- must currently be working with the technology
- must understand schemas and queries
- must be able to troubleshoot bugs in massive stored procedure
3-5 years angular experience
- must currently be working with the technology
- must understand how to structure an application
- must understand styling
3-5 years of Entity Framework experience
- must currently be working with the technology
- must understand how it works from end to end
3-5 years of .net MVC, Linq to SQL
- must understand structure and lifecycle
- must understand Linq queries
1-3 years of windows services
- must understand support and maintenance
5-7 years with git GIT
- must currently be working with the technology
- must understand how merging works
- must understand what a branching strategy is
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- linq
- .Net
- C#
- angular
- .net core