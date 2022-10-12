Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Ideal profile requirements:

5-7 years of experience with C

must currently be working with the technology

must know how to write clean and efficient code

must be aware of clean architecture

3-5 years with .net core web api’s

must currently be working with the technology

must understand the lifecycles

must understand api security works

must have done integrations into other api’s

5-7 years of SQL experience

must currently be working with the technology

must understand schemas and queries

must be able to troubleshoot bugs in massive stored procedure

3-5 years angular experience

must currently be working with the technology

must understand how to structure an application

must understand styling

3-5 years of Entity Framework experience

must currently be working with the technology

must understand how it works from end to end

3-5 years of .net MVC, Linq to SQL

must understand structure and lifecycle

must understand Linq queries

1-3 years of windows services

must understand support and maintenance

5-7 years with git GIT

must currently be working with the technology

must understand how merging works

must understand what a branching strategy is

Desired Skills:

SQL

linq

.Net

C#

angular

.net core

