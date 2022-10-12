DevOps Engineer With C# – Centurion – Up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A giant and most propelling organisation in the insurance sector is looking for a DevOps Engineer with C# to join their dynamic team, to continue finding innovative ways to create digitally advanced solutions, without losing sight of their human values.

You will be responsible for ensuring flawless integration with both internal and external systems, removing technical roadblocks for organization-wide software distribution, and continuously improving the software & infrastructure delivery process. You will work closely with the .NET & infrastructure teams to craft a powerful long-term technical vision and help the team set pragmatic goals to meet it.

Are you an experienced engineer and you are keen to enable innovative cloud architectures? If yes, then this is a perfect opportunity for you to explore.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant IT Degree

Highly skilled in C#

Intimate knowledge of hyperscale cloud offerings (Azure, AWS, or GCP, but Azure knowledge would be an advantage)

Containerization (Docker)

Kubernetes Administration (both on-prem and cloud-based)

Load Balancers (F5 & TCL scripting)

Good knowledge of build and deployment pipelines, including Azure DevOps YAML pipelines and Octopus Deploy

You will be exposed to:

C#

Azure

AWS

GCP

Docker

Kubernetes

Bitbucket

PowerShell

Terraform

YAML

CI/CD Pipelines

Octopus

