Enterprise Architect at Avbob

The role of the enterprise architect (ESA) addresses the conceptual / planning level of the application architecture in collaboration with other architects focused on the needs of the technology, business and information architectures.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- The ESA ensures that the application portfolio evolves at an appropriate rate and does not become unviable as the other related architectures change.
- The ESA also provides the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture.
- Make sure that all aspects of the application solution architecture are optimized (as much as possible given other constraints of time and budget) by working with subject matter experts (SMEs) in the areas of technology, information and application architectures and disciplines.
- The application architect is the SME focused on designing application interfaces and software services to maximize reuse based on the business processes and governance rules for sharing.
- Limit choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development creating, defining, or choosing an application framework for the application
- Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environment creating the component design having knowledge of other applications in the organization
- Subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces
- Grasp the functions of each component within the application
- Understand the interactions and dependencies among components
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems
- Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification
EXPERIENCE
- 10 years’ experience in a related field
- 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role
- Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Analytical thinking
- Negotiation
- Organisational alertness
- Leadership
- Management
- Drives accountability and is a high performer
- Fosters teamwork and collaboration
- Business acumen
- Role models customer focus and customer service
- Innovative
- Quality focused
- Confident
- Energetic
- Problem solver
- Excellent time management and organizational skills.
- High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible.
Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- COBIT
- ITIL
- TOGAF
- SDLC
- ASAP
- SOA