Enterprise Architect at Avbob – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The role of the enterprise architect (ESA) addresses the conceptual / planning level of the application architecture in collaboration with other architects focused on the needs of the technology, business and information architectures.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

The ESA ensures that the application portfolio evolves at an appropriate rate and does not become unviable as the other related architectures change.

The ESA also provides the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture.

Make sure that all aspects of the application solution architecture are optimized (as much as possible given other constraints of time and budget) by working with subject matter experts (SMEs) in the areas of technology, information and application architectures and disciplines.

The application architect is the SME focused on designing application interfaces and software services to maximize reuse based on the business processes and governance rules for sharing.

Limit choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development creating, defining, or choosing an application framework for the application

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environment creating the component design having knowledge of other applications in the organization

Subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces

Grasp the functions of each component within the application

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems

Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification

EXPERIENCE

10 years’ experience in a related field

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Analytical thinking

Negotiation

Organisational alertness

Leadership

Management

Drives accountability and is a high performer

Fosters teamwork and collaboration

Business acumen

Role models customer focus and customer service

Innovative

Quality focused

Confident

Energetic

Problem solver

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible.

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitably qualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

COBIT

ITIL

TOGAF

SDLC

ASAP

SOA

