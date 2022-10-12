Flutter Developer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

FLUTTER DEVELOPER: INTERMEDIATE

CENTURION

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC

What you will need?

3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

1 year Flutter experience

3 years +Native iOS or Android experience

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

flutter

+Native iOS

Android

Learn more/Apply for this position