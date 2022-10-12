Flutter Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established company is recruiting for a
FLUTTER DEVELOPER: INTERMEDIATE
CENTURION
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC
What you will need?
- 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
- 1 year Flutter experience
-
3 years +Native iOS or Android experience
-
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- flutter
- +Native iOS
- Android