Front End Developer

As a junior web designer who is talented and reliable self-starter, you will focus on the visual development of client email marketing (namely HTML5 and CSS) as well as WordPress websites. Creating the look and feel, colours, typography, content pages, banners and the building, testing, and maintenance of websites, working with themes in WordPress and designing elements in Photoshop.

Responsibilities:

Help our chief developer/designer and design, create, edit and maintain websites.

Requirements:

Diploma/Degree with a major in multimedia design/web design or a recent portfolio of work

2 years web experience.

Front-end technologies experience, including HTML5, Javascript and CSS3.

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and WordPress CMS.

Love creating videos and animations.

Experience in working with Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe After Effects or Adobe Flash, and have a basic understanding of PHP.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Javascript

CSS3

Front-end

PHP

Adobe Photoshop

WordPress

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client based in the Sandton area is looking for a web designer and front-end developer to join their team.

