Full Stack Developer
Would you like to work Remote?
Job Requirements
- Full Stack developer
- An integration, payment & billing solutions company
- Implement design of Payment and Billing Modification processes
- Tech stack:
- Azure programming
- C# skills
- SQL / Postgress skills
- Angular skills
Minimum Requirements
- Must have a BSc in any IT related field
- 3- 5 years experience
- Work independently
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- Remote
- C#