Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Requirements

Full Stack developer

An integration, payment & billing solutions company

Implement design of Payment and Billing Modification processes

Tech stack: Azure programming C# skills SQL / Postgress skills Angular skills



Minimum Requirements



Must have a BSc in any IT related field

3- 5 years experience

Work independently

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

Remote

C#

