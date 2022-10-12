Full-Stack Software Developer

As the SENIOR FULL-STACK SOFTWARE DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for working on brand new integration solutions to power this company’s continued growth. You will DESIGN and DEVELOP integration configurations and will have the opportunity to own features for this company’s SaaS products. You will also be responsible for mentoring junior developers and move into a leadership position.

Desired Skills:

Application development

Web Development

C#

.NET framework

ASP.NET

MVC

Web API

REST

jQuery

AngularJS

Flutter

SQL Server

IIS

Visual Studio

Azure DevOps

GIT

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This leading, award-winning ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING COMPANY provides software system integration solutions within a dynamic, fast-paced innovative environment. These MARKET LEADERS have established several highly successful platforms through the implementation of control automation and HIGH COMPLEXITY integration solutions to build solutions for the largest companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are in the process of EXPANDING to the US.

Learn more/Apply for this position