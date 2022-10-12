As the SENIOR FULL-STACK SOFTWARE DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for working on brand new integration solutions to power this company’s continued growth. You will DESIGN and DEVELOP integration configurations and will have the opportunity to own features for this company’s SaaS products. You will also be responsible for mentoring junior developers and move into a leadership position.
Desired Skills:
- Application development
- Web Development
- C#
- .NET framework
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Web API
- REST
- jQuery
- AngularJS
- Flutter
- SQL Server
- IIS
- Visual Studio
- Azure DevOps
- GIT
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
This leading, award-winning ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING COMPANY provides software system integration solutions within a dynamic, fast-paced innovative environment. These MARKET LEADERS have established several highly successful platforms through the implementation of control automation and HIGH COMPLEXITY integration solutions to build solutions for the largest companies in Sub-Saharan Africa. They are in the process of EXPANDING to the US.