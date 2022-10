Functional Analyst

Qualifications & Experience required

Tertiary qualification in Business, Engineering or Information Systems

Experience:

5-7 years’ experience in P2P -Procure to Pay

5-7 years’ experience in P2B -Plant to Business

5-7 years’ experience in R2R – Reconcile to Report

Please note this is a 6 month contract, 100% remotely and need to have own laptop and stable connectivity

Desired Skills:

procure to pay

plant to business

reconcile to report

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position