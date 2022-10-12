IT Graduates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

19 graduates required to support clients remotely and on-site. Applicants should have IT technical knowldge and be able to interact with clients with regards to ICT challenges. The Junior Technicians will assist and teach clients how to use the in-house support application to log calls. They will routinely go to client sites to inspect ICT systems and log calls where necessary.
To this end, the Junior Techicians should be in possession of:
- IT Diploma or Degree
- A+, N+ or similar certification
- Valid driver’s license
- Own transport preferred, but not required
- Clear credit- and criminal records
Desired Skills:
- Help Desk Support
- It Support
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA A+ Certification
- User Support
- 1st Line
- PC maintenance
- Phone Skills
- Install Software
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma