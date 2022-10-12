IT Graduates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

19 graduates required to support clients remotely and on-site. Applicants should have IT technical knowldge and be able to interact with clients with regards to ICT challenges. The Junior Technicians will assist and teach clients how to use the in-house support application to log calls. They will routinely go to client sites to inspect ICT systems and log calls where necessary.

To this end, the Junior Techicians should be in possession of:

IT Diploma or Degree

A+, N+ or similar certification

Valid driver’s license

Own transport preferred, but not required

Clear credit- and criminal records

Desired Skills:

Help Desk Support

It Support

CompTIA A+

CompTIA A+ Certification

User Support

1st Line

PC maintenance

Phone Skills

Install Software

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position