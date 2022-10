Network Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

3 x Network Technicians required on a 12 months contract basis, to support clients throughout the Western Cape region. These positions have the potential to become permanent.

Requirements:

CCNA certified

Driver’s license

Own transport prefered, but not a requisite

Clear credit and criminal records

Desired Skills:

Network

Ccna

Network operations

Switches

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

