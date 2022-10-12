Project Manager Agile SDLC at GG Recruitment

Great opportunity for a Junior / Intermediate Project Manager to expand their Rest Of Africa portfolio. My client is an international pure fintech company, expanding across the African Continent. The person will work across multiple delivery streams including OPCO, Commercial, Product, Org Design & IT, ensuring successful delivery across multiple projects/African Countries. This role operates Hybrid/Remote with Travel into African Countries is expected

Brief role requirements

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans & business cases

Resource for all projects & pilots & collaborate effectively

Enable agile cross-functional teams

Managed the pilot/project budget & financial controls

Ensure QA, project consistency with a focus on cohesion with other projects

Stakeholder & vendor relationship building & management

Close out all projects

Drive for results & maintain accountability

Innovate, lead & challenge the status quo

Impact , Influence and inspire for resultsMinimum job requirements:

BSC IT or BCom

PM certification -PMP or Prince

Agile delivery experience

Project Management experience – Minimum 2-3 years, with 1 year experience on large project ie) CVM, Product, Technology

Must have managed projects across multiple delivery streams or countries

Decision making and stakeholder engagement at senior level required

Willing to travel to rest of Africa Countries

Applicants are requested to submit a CV detailing projects, especially multi-delivery / multi-country experience, as soon as possible.

About The Employer:

Pure Digital Insurer with Hybrid or Fully remote working options.

Client is expanding into 23 African Countries

