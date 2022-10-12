Project Manager (Construction) at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Well established construction company is seeking a Project / Site Manager to join their team in Durban.

Job Summary:

To provide management oversight for all phases of the construction project, including coordinating workers, material, and equipment, ensuring that specifications are being followed, managing the Project Forman, and Project QS and ensuring that work is proceeding on program, within budget, and to the highest quality.

To set a good example which upholds the values of the company to all subordinates on site.

Duties include:

Develops a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.

Selects and coordinates work of subcontractors working on various phases of the project.

Oversees performance of all trade contractors and reviews architectural and engineering drawings to make sure that all specifications and regulations are being followed.

Is responsible for proper administration of construction contracts and for obtaining all necessary permits and licenses.

Supervises assistant managers, reviews their reports, checks on any reported difficulties, and corrects any safety violations or other reported deficiencies.

Tracks and controls construction schedule and associated costs to achieve completion of project within time and monies allocated. This must be done together with the Project QS on a month to month basis by analyzing cost and allowable form build smart and looking at the individual project costs

Reports to owners and architects about progress and any necessary modifications of plans that seem indicated.

In charge of all on site housekeeping and to make sure the correct information is relayed back to the main office.

In charge of all site plant utilization and manage the use accordingly back to the allowable.

Desired Skills:

project management

scheduling

planning

site supervision

Construction management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

