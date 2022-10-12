Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a 12 month contract
Scope Business Change & Transformation (Technology)
Output/Core Tasks:
- Ensures that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (ito execution of BRP). Ensure alignment between approved Business Case and project delivery
- Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards
- Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilisation
- Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management
- Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance
- Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance with contractual agreements
- Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation & decision making (Project-, Steercom- & Fund Approval meetings)
- Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval.
- Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on:
- Available capacity
- Budget availability
- Expected business benefit realisation
- Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
- Stakeholder management – thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders. Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the project.
Qualifications:
Grade 12
Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.
Financial Services Background is a must.
Experience:
- Preferably experience working within the Investment space
- 5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s
- Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment
- Proven performance record in managing Financial/Life Insurance related infrastructure projects
- Experience in Business Case Development and estimations
Knowledge:
- Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
- Principles of Project Management
- Project Management methodologies
- Project Life Cycle
- Project Management Tools
- Project Planning and Control techniques
- Good understanding of SDLC processes
- Good understanding of SCRUM and Agile PM methodologies
- Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Business Case Development
- Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process
- Contract & Vendor Management
Competencies:
- Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
- Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team
- Analytical thinking
- Proactive planning & influencing
- Relationship building & Communication skills
- Conflict handling
- Facilitation skills
- Passion for problem solving & issue resolution
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Project Management Agile
- Project Management Methods
- Project management principles
- App
- IAP
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric