Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a 12 month contract

Scope Business Change & Transformation (Technology)

Output/Core Tasks:

Ensures that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (ito execution of BRP). Ensure alignment between approved Business Case and project delivery

Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards

Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilisation

Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management

Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance

Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance with contractual agreements

Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation & decision making (Project-, Steercom- & Fund Approval meetings)

Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval.

Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on:

Available capacity

Budget availability

Expected business benefit realisation

Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Stakeholder management – thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders. Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the project.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.

Financial Services Background is a must.

Experience:

Preferably experience working within the Investment space

5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s

Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment

Proven performance record in managing Financial/Life Insurance related infrastructure projects

Experience in Business Case Development and estimations

Knowledge:

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

Principles of Project Management

Project Management methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control techniques

Good understanding of SDLC processes

Good understanding of SCRUM and Agile PM methodologies

Resource Management

Financial Management

Business Case Development

Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process

Contract & Vendor Management

Competencies:

Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team

Analytical thinking

Proactive planning & influencing

Relationship building & Communication skills

Conflict handling

Facilitation skills

Passion for problem solving & issue resolution

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Project Management Agile

Project Management Methods

Project management principles

App

IAP

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

