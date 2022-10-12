React/JavaScript Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Constantia Kloof

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg seeks the coding talents of an ambitious React/JavaScript Developer with at least 2 years of experience writing React applications. They care about the details and want to work with someone who holds themselves to a high standard of quality. You will primarily work on a user-facing data visualisation dashboard tool which pulls data from various systems and allows clients to gain insights about their business. You must have a grasp of the various conventions, design patterns, and best practices used within the React community and your tech toolset must also include JavaScript, Redux, Jest, HTML5, CSS3, UI/UX and Git.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the primary dashboarding project, as well as various once-offs and prototypes.

Consistently review other team members’ code, and have your code reviewed as well.

Work closely with the Product Owner, Designers, Data/Business Analysts, and Back-end Developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goals.

Work in an Agile environment. That means participating in sprints, sprint rituals, and having good ticket hygiene!

Know your own knowledge gaps and work to close them. We’re all autodidacts and self-starters here, and we’re always learning and improving.

Be a team player! A willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you, and step up to whatever challenge we face as a team.

REQUIREMENTS:

React –

At least 2 years’ work experience writing React applications.

You must have a grasp of the various conventions, design patterns, and best practices used within the React community. JavaScript. Redux. Jest. HTML5. CSS3 – Knowledge of browser idiosyncrasies and the ability to create styling that works in all modern browsers, both mobile and desktop. UI/UX. Git – Must be able to demonstrate good commit hygiene!



Nice to Haves –

Experience with functional programming concepts.

Experience working with tools like ESLint and Prettier.

Familiarity with PWA architecture and the Service Worker API.

We use fairly vanilla Redux, but experience with any popular state management library.

Experience doing TDD.

A good knowledge of HTML semantics is expected, but not a deal breaker if you’re willing to learn on the job.

Knowledge of a11y and WAI-ARIA best practices.

Knowledge of UX design principles.

Knowledge of or an interest in applying good UX practices.

Experience using Git Flow as a branching strategy.

Experience creating data visualisations with D3.js or similar.

Experience contributing to an open-source project.

Publishing packages to NPM.

Using Lerna mono-repos for managing projects.

Building component libraries using Storybook.

Using StyledComponents, Emotion or any CSS-in-JS library.

Using SASS, LESS or any other CSS preprocessor.

Experience with SVG or Canvas animation.

Experience with writing integration tests using Cypress or an equivalent tool.

Experience with setting up visual regression testing tools such as Percy.

Knowledge of, or experience with using Progressive Enhancement as a methodology for building web front-ends.

Experience with TypeScript.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

