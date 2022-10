SAP Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Experience needed :

5-7 years’ experience in Cloud Analytics

5-7 years’ experience in Business Objective

7-8 years’ experience in Functional analyst

5-7 years’ experience in SAP

Please note this is a 6 month contract, 100% remotely, and need own laptop and stable connectivity

Desired Skills:

cloud analystics

business objective

functional analyst

SAP

