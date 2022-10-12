Senior Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is currently looking for a Senior Analyst to join their Mergers and Acquisitions division.
Requirements:
- Honours Degree in Economics or Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree or Masters in Economics or LLM will be given preference.
- 6-8 years’ experience in a legal environment or experience in economic analysis,
- 2 years’ experience in a management or supervisory position.
- Prior exposure to competition law/ economics is required.
- Strategic thinker with strong analytical, communication and interpersonal skills with an ability to exercise sound judgment.
Competencies Required:
- Demonstrable understanding of competition law/economics and merger control
- Management/supervisory experience
- Excellent written, verbal, communication, and negotiation skills
- Strategic thinker with strong analytical skills
Duties and Responsibilities:
- To investigate merger cases notified in terms of Chapter 3 of the Competition Act, and accompanying Rules and to make recommendations to decision makers,
- To conduct research and provide advice to decision makers on the impact of mergers in the economy,
- To monitor merger conditions,
- To lead, supervise and provide guidance to a small team of merger analysts,
- To assist the Divisional Manager with the strategic planning, staff management, and development as well as general administration of the Mergers and Acquisitions Division.
Salary:
- R1 million per annum
Desired Skills:
- merges and aquisitions
- Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree