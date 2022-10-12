Senior Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client is currently looking for a Senior Analyst to join their Mergers and Acquisitions division.

Requirements:

Honours Degree in Economics or Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree or Masters in Economics or LLM will be given preference.

6-8 years’ experience in a legal environment or experience in economic analysis,

2 years’ experience in a management or supervisory position.

Prior exposure to competition law/ economics is required.

Strategic thinker with strong analytical, communication and interpersonal skills with an ability to exercise sound judgment.

Competencies Required:

Demonstrable understanding of competition law/economics and merger control

Management/supervisory experience

Excellent written, verbal, communication, and negotiation skills

Strategic thinker with strong analytical skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

To investigate merger cases notified in terms of Chapter 3 of the Competition Act, and accompanying Rules and to make recommendations to decision makers,

To conduct research and provide advice to decision makers on the impact of mergers in the economy,

To monitor merger conditions,

To lead, supervise and provide guidance to a small team of merger analysts,

To assist the Divisional Manager with the strategic planning, staff management, and development as well as general administration of the Mergers and Acquisitions Division.

Salary:

R1 million per annum

