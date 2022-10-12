Senior Application Technical Specialist (Business Intelligence) – Gauteng Pretoria

To drive as well as lead the support, maintenance and enhancement of all Business Solutions and Technology applications to ensure systems’ availability, health and optimal performance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Drive or lead the monitoring of the underlying environments (databases and application servers) to ensure capacity management, systems availability and optimal long-term performance.

Take responsibility for ensuring system availability, configuration, upgrades and general support for all BSTD applications.

Take responsibility for driving enhancements of all BSTD applications through the installation of new features and configuring of solution architecture throughout the application lifecycle to ensure delivery of new functionality.

Provide guidance and technical input to resolving high complexity issues across all BSTD applications.

Lead engagements with cross-functional stakeholders and take responsibility for managing the relationship.

Keep abreast of industry best practices and technologies, and lead implementation thereof to optimise effective and efficient business applications.

Impart knowledge of the technical environment to the system development team.

Proactively identify and drive initiatives to ensure compliance and adherence to security and application standards across all BSTD applications

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science, Information Management/Information Technology OR equivalent; and

– six to eight years of experience supporting, maintaining, and enhancing the Business Intelligence and Collaborations environments.

5 years’ + experience solutioning, designing and implementing complete BI solutions at an enterprise level

5 years’ + working experience with Oracle WebLogic, Enterprise Manager,

Experience across BI Platforms such as Microsoft Power BI Reporting Server and Services, Informatica, Oracle Data Integrator, OBIEE, Teradata, AWS, Azure etc.

Experience Databases such as MS SQL, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, IBM Db2, NoSQL etc.

Proficient in Operating Systems such as Linux(Redhat etc), AIX and Windows Server. Solid experience in installation, configuration, and Patching of enterprise BI solutions.

Experience in:

SAS (SAS in full) Configuration manager

SAS management console

PowerBI Administration

Informatica Administrator/Management console

Teradata Intel iCloud

Microsoft Azure / Amazon Web Services (AWS) Administrator

BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks

Additional requirements includes:

Effective communication

Judgement and decision making

Client and stakeholder focus

Drive for results

Planning and organising

Problem solving and analysis

Conceptual thinking

Building and managing relationships

planning and organising;

Desired Skills:

• Effective communication

• Problem-solving

• Planning and organising

Learn more/Apply for this position