Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer (C# Python Angular 10+ Azure) – JHB – Up to R1.1m Per Annum at Emerge IT Recruitment

Be part of one of the biggest Accountancy firms in South Africa and get exposure to new technologies.

Part of your duties would be to prepare solution design documentation in consultation with the assigned Solution Architect(s). You would need to apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for a business aligned to the Information Services framework and coordinate and apply various coding efforts.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 1-5 years experience in C#, Angular, and Python

Senior Full Stack Software Engineer/Architect

Azure

Linux

Kubernetes

Docker

Shell

C#

NET Core

Python

Angular

Git

(DevOps CI/CD)

Desired Skills:

