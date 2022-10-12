Senior Dynamics CRM Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Dynamics CRM Developer to join their team on a 6-month contract with possible renewal, working hybrid. This is a development role involving requirements gathering as well as configuration and development. You will work alongside other CRM developers. Providing Dynamics CRM Development and support. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Every 2 week project piece delivery
- Producing high-quality code that meets business requirements and is easily maintainable
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM and all other web applications hosted
- Any other application that might be added to the Application
- Supporting the implementation of the CRM Dynamics Strategy.
- Administration of existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM environment.
- Administration, development, and testing of CRM solutions and websites.
- Check-in code in source control (TFS) and maintain version control.
- Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio.
- Maintenance of existing solutions and code written for CRM.
- Communicate the capabilities of the CRM platform to the business units through meetings, workshops, and presentations.
- Analysis and design of solutions/implementations.
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the CRM environment with the assistance of a CRM Specialist Developer.
- Perform regular health checks on the CRM environment.
- Assess the capacity requirements of current and future CRM-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements.
- Functional and technical specification documentation of own area of responsibility.
- Responsible for the 2nd and 3rd level support of the CRM environment.
- Responsible for the adherence to Statement of Service Agreements (SOSAs) in terms of assisting users with the application(s) functional calls.
- Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration.
- Testing of monthly Microsoft patches.
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
- Grade 12 certificate essential
- Microsoft programming competencies essential (ASP.NET / C#)
- Relevant Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
- IT Diploma or Degree
- Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization and Configuration
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013 Applications
- Microsoft Windows Server 2012
- SQL Server 2012
- ASP.NET or C# certification
Minimum Experience:
- 5+ years experience in Microsoft web development technologies
- 5+ years’ implementation and management of a platform in a multi-server farm installation
- 5+ years of Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 development
- 4+ years of Dynamics CRM 2015 development
- 4+ years experience in SQL server 2012 or higher
- 4+ years in Application Support
- Business Process Management
- Database Administration
- HTML5 and Client-Side Scripting (JavaScript, AJAX, DHTML, XSL, XSLT, XHTML, JQuery)
- Stage Deployments (Development, Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Production)
- Understanding of Microsoft System Development Life Cycle
- Visual Studio 2012 or higher