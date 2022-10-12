Senior Dynamics CRM Developer at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 12, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Dynamics CRM Developer to join their team on a 6-month contract with possible renewal, working hybrid. This is a development role involving requirements gathering as well as configuration and development. You will work alongside other CRM developers. Providing Dynamics CRM Development and support. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Every 2 week project piece delivery
  • Producing high-quality code that meets business requirements and is easily maintainable
  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM and all other web applications hosted
  • Any other application that might be added to the Application
  • Supporting the implementation of the CRM Dynamics Strategy.
  • Administration of existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM environment.
  • Administration, development, and testing of CRM solutions and websites.
  • Check-in code in source control (TFS) and maintain version control.
  • Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio.
  • Maintenance of existing solutions and code written for CRM.
  • Communicate the capabilities of the CRM platform to the business units through meetings, workshops, and presentations.
  • Analysis and design of solutions/implementations.
  • Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the CRM environment with the assistance of a CRM Specialist Developer.
  • Perform regular health checks on the CRM environment.
  • Assess the capacity requirements of current and future CRM-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements.
  • Functional and technical specification documentation of own area of responsibility.
  • Responsible for the 2nd and 3rd level support of the CRM environment.
  • Responsible for the adherence to Statement of Service Agreements (SOSAs) in terms of assisting users with the application(s) functional calls.
  • Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration.
  • Testing of monthly Microsoft patches.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 certificate essential
  • Microsoft programming competencies essential (ASP.NET / C#)
  • Relevant Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
  • IT Diploma or Degree
  • Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013
  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization and Configuration
  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013 Applications
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2012
  • SQL Server 2012
  • ASP.NET or C# certification

Minimum Experience:

  • 5+ years experience in Microsoft web development technologies
  • 5+ years’ implementation and management of a platform in a multi-server farm installation
  • 5+ years of Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 development
  • 4+ years of Dynamics CRM 2015 development
  • 4+ years experience in SQL server 2012 or higher
  • 4+ years in Application Support
  • Business Process Management
  • Database Administration
  • HTML5 and Client-Side Scripting (JavaScript, AJAX, DHTML, XSL, XSLT, XHTML, JQuery)
  • Stage Deployments (Development, Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Production)
  • Understanding of Microsoft System Development Life Cycle
  • Visual Studio 2012 or higher

