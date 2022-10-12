Senior Dynamics CRM Developer at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Dynamics CRM Developer to join their team on a 6-month contract with possible renewal, working hybrid. This is a development role involving requirements gathering as well as configuration and development. You will work alongside other CRM developers. Providing Dynamics CRM Development and support. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Every 2 week project piece delivery

Producing high-quality code that meets business requirements and is easily maintainable

Microsoft Dynamics CRM and all other web applications hosted

Any other application that might be added to the Application

Supporting the implementation of the CRM Dynamics Strategy.

Administration of existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM environment.

Administration, development, and testing of CRM solutions and websites.

Check-in code in source control (TFS) and maintain version control.

Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio.

Maintenance of existing solutions and code written for CRM.

Communicate the capabilities of the CRM platform to the business units through meetings, workshops, and presentations.

Analysis and design of solutions/implementations.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the CRM environment with the assistance of a CRM Specialist Developer.

Perform regular health checks on the CRM environment.

Assess the capacity requirements of current and future CRM-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements.

Functional and technical specification documentation of own area of responsibility.

Responsible for the 2nd and 3rd level support of the CRM environment.

Responsible for the adherence to Statement of Service Agreements (SOSAs) in terms of assisting users with the application(s) functional calls.

Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration.

Testing of monthly Microsoft patches.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Grade 12 certificate essential

Microsoft programming competencies essential (ASP.NET / C#)

Relevant Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013

IT Diploma or Degree

Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization and Configuration

Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2013 Applications

Microsoft Windows Server 2012

SQL Server 2012

ASP.NET or C# certification

Minimum Experience:

5+ years experience in Microsoft web development technologies

5+ years’ implementation and management of a platform in a multi-server farm installation

5+ years of Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 development

4+ years of Dynamics CRM 2015 development

4+ years experience in SQL server 2012 or higher

4+ years in Application Support

Business Process Management

Database Administration

HTML5 and Client-Side Scripting (JavaScript, AJAX, DHTML, XSL, XSLT, XHTML, JQuery)

Stage Deployments (Development, Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Production)

Understanding of Microsoft System Development Life Cycle

Visual Studio 2012 or higher

