Senior Java Developer (Kafka Streaming) LWR1702 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java Developer (Kafka Streaming)to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025.
- Full Stack cloud developer with strong Frontend / DevOps background responsible for the data integration based on data streaming within Plant maintenance
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role-specific knowledge:
Software Development
- At least 6 – 8 years of knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end – JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Streaming
- Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)
Public Cloud
- Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction with BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture/software developer certification advantageous)
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.