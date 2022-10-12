Senior Java Developer (Kafka Streaming) LWR1702 at Mediro ICT

Oct 12, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java Developer (Kafka Streaming)to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Full Stack cloud developer with strong Frontend / DevOps background responsible for the data integration based on data streaming within Plant maintenance
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take an active part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to the refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role-specific knowledge:

Software Development

  • At least 6 – 8 years of knowledge and experience in Java including the necessary solution space eg. version control (Git)
  • At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end – JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks eg. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Streaming

  • Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to services in the cloud as well as to BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Public Cloud

  • Azure or Aws architect experience especially in conjunction with BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture/software developer certification advantageous)

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, XUnit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

