Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Garden Route

Looking for a highly talented Senior Project Manager to join and run a projects team

You will:

Manage a team of project managers successfully.

Maintain key relationships with the relevant business areas.

Ensure project alignment to business requirements.

Manage activities within the overall team.

Capacity management; delegation of tasks, review of execution, and providing feedback to team members.

Act as a Project Manager and Scrum Master for specific projects.

Participate in, planning / strategy sessions.

Understand and refine the current project management infrastructure.

Develop project objectives and specification documents.

Ensure resource availability and allocation, conduct software team meetings, and assist in troubleshooting technical issues.

Coordinate communication between internal resources and stakeholders.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

Report and escalate any critical issues to management.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Manage and communicate changes effectively.

Analyse issues and log appropriate development tickets into workflow management system.

Assist with software testing where necessary.

You should:

Be highly-organized and enjoy driving complex projects through to completion.

Have customer-centricity at the forefront of all conversations and decisions.

Be able to distil technical subjects into their fundamental concepts that can facilitate the effective exchange of ideas between business stakeholders and software development teams.

Have strong commercial acumen for the factors that drive business success in a fast-paced Fintech environment.

Comfortable with data deep-diving, individually and collaboratively, in order to generate product-level insights.

Be proactive in exploring your problem space and surroundings, in support of your team’s product vision and roadmap.

Be highly accountable when it comes to meeting deadlines and driving projects.

Relentless positivity and resilience.

A keen ability to build and maintain relationships.

Qualifications & Experience:

A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).

A minimum of 3 years applicable project management experience.

Leadership Development courses would be advantageous

Relevant degree, diploma or qualification would be advantageous

An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.

Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.

A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.

Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

Scrum

Waterfall

Jira

Trello

DEVops

Project plan

Project portfolio

Project resources

Project Delivery

Project Execution

About The Employer:

One of the fastest growing Insurtech brands in the South Africa. Part of a group with over 1000 employees and a presence in 5 countries, this exceptional, fast-paced environment offers unmatched career progression opportunity for bright minds that want to realise their potential in an environment that rewards initiative and proactive contribution

