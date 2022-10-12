Senior Software Developer (C#) – Western Cape Cape Town

Remote role! Permanent !

My client who is rapidly become one of South Africa’s most trusted and innovative credit providers, is looking for an Senior C# Developer

Skills needed :

5+ years experience

C# and .Net Core

Asp.Net

Docker and Kubernetes

Microservices

Microsoft SQL and PostgreSQL

and Message Queueing

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

Microservices

Fintech

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and pension and more!

