Senior Test Analyst – SAP Store Operations at Fempower Personnel – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Oct 12, 2022

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
  • 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
  • ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
  • Retail experience required
  • Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
  • Experience with SAP Store Operations
  • Experience with SAP S4 HANA

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Apply approaches to achieving effective test coverage.
  • Define regression testing strategies.
  • Review test basis and extract test requirements.
  • Produce test plans and test completion reports
  • Execute test cases and log defects.
  • Conduct retesting and regression testing
  • Conduct manual functional testing on projects

