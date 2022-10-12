Software Developer SCVS Data Science at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Software development for cloud services and services at the edge. Development and extension of micro-services that facilitate the ease of use of machine learning models in a manufacturing environment. Support on model training and system configuration best practices

Job Requirements

– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

– Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept

– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

– Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office

– Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

– Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

– Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

– Willingness to work a 3 shift model

– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

– Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

– Liaise directly with various manufacturing plants worldwide within the company to provide product and service support.

– Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

– Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

– Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

– Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

– Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

– Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

– Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Knowledge:

Operating System

– Comfortable in Linux environments, specifically Debian-based, e.g. Ubuntu

– Comfortable developing locally on a Windows machine using WSL2

Programming & Scripting Languages, Version Control, Software

– Strong modern Python knowledge (3.8+); Bash scripting;React & Typescript knowledge beneficial

– Working-level git proficiency

– Understanding of object-oriented programming

– Experience in Test Driven Software Development

– Knowledge of software and business process modelling techniques and tools (e.g. UML)

– Working proficiency of at least the following Python packages – Tensorflow, Keras, MLflow, numpy, asyncio, pytest, pydantic, fastapi, tox, opencv, Pillow, onnx.

Automation

– Knowledge of developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines; container technologies such as Docker; automation in quality assurance, integration and deployment – e.g. developing end-to-end tests that span across docker containers in a CI/CD quality gate in a virtualized environment

Artificial Intelligence, Data and Cloud

– Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques and algorithm libraries – specifically having a high degree of proficiency working with computer vision applications in the form of classification, object detection and semantic segmentation

– Experience debugging and interpreting the outputs of machine learning models

– Knowledge of labelling best practices to advise annotators when setting up new use cases; Databricks (or similar) for automated cluster management and the use of IPython notebooks for rapid prototyping; cloud design patterns (e.g. hybrid cloud); cloud computing, services and cloud platforms (e.g. Azure); Azure IoT hub & Azure Data Factory would be beneficial; big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, Hbase, Spark) and data analytics would be beneficial; descriptive and predictive analytics; designing data warehouses and data lake; data modelling and storage with NoSQL and relational databases (e.g. CouchDB, PostgreSQL); fundamentals and management of databases.

– Technical skills in database and SQL.

Architecture

– Experience developing and maintaining APIs (e.g. REST); systems design, enterprise architecture and development; microservice architecture

Hardware

– Knowledge in technologies like servers, storage and virtualization; IT infrastructure design, deployment and management; high-availability concepts to build robust computing environments; network infrastructure (e.g. switches, routers, firewalls); computing and working with ARM64 devices; CUDA and TensorRT GPU technologies would be beneficial

Working Model

– Knowledge and application of agile project management methods (e.g. Scrum, Kanban) and tools (e.g. Azure DevOps); DevOps concepts and tools; innovative methods like design thinking.

Security

– Knowledge of commercial and open source security tools; computer and network security, authentication and security protocols; IT security architecture; penetration testing techniques and tools.

Customer Support

– Knowledge of help desk and support services; incident and problem management

– Experience with incident systems, ticketing systems (e.g. CISM) and monitoring tools; in providing 24/7 on-call support for high-availability systems; customer relationship management

– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

