Technical Lead – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established company is recruiting for a

TECHNICAL LEAD: WEB

CENTURION

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be responsible for technical design, development and implementation of end-to-end applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks

What you will need?

3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

5 years of full-time software development experience

At least 1 to 2 years of experience in a senior capacity guiding other developers

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

manage developers

software development

