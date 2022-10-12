Technical Lead – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established company is recruiting for a
TECHNICAL LEAD: WEB
CENTURION
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be responsible for technical design, development and implementation of end-to-end applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks
What you will need?
- 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
- 5 years of full-time software development experience
At least 1 to 2 years of experience in a senior capacity guiding other developers
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- manage developers
- software development