USA based Project – Java Developer (Full Stack) – Semi remote/ USA/ Midrand – R700 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

If you’re passionate about changing the way the world moves for good then there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of the world’s leader of premium manufacturer cars

They are always looking for new talent to help them keep pushing the limits of what’s possible and today they are looking for a Senior Java Full Stack Developer to work on an awesome project and will be responsible for supporting the transfer pricing process for their joint venture in China. The system supports the billing of vehicles produced by external production partners.

If you have your passport ready and are keen to join a top premium motor house. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!

Technical Skills:

7+ years commercial coding experience

HTML5/ CSS3

JavaScript

jQuery

Ajax

Angular11

CI

CD

Git

Jenkins

Agile

SCRUM

Less

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ52561 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a long term contract rate of between R550 to R700 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

