Web Gui Mobile Developer at Avbob – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 12, 2022

The above-mentioned position exists within the ICT department. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

NB :This is a 2 year fixed contract

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industryleading WEB applications.
  • Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
  • Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
  • To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
  • Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
  • Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
  • To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
  • Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology
  • Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design. Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API) [URL Removed] Frameworks.
  • Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
  • Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services
  • Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Analytical thinking
  • Negotiation
  • Organisational alertness
  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Driven to make a difference
  • Drives accountability and is a high performer
  • Fosters teamwork and collaboration
  • Business acumen
  • Develops self
  • Role models customer focus and customer service
  • Innovative
  • Quality focused
  • Confident – with hands on, “can- do” approach.
  • Willingness to own and be accountable for subjects within scope of role and key responsibilities
  • Energetic and passionate about being successful and willing to learn new ideas/technologies
  • Personable – able to get on with many different types of people and organization, with abilityto build excellent, meaningful relationships which are based on trust and respect.
  • High integrity – makes and keeps commitments
  • Excellent time management a
  • nd organizational skills.
  • Ability to meet deadlines.
  • High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible.
  • A good problem solver.
  • Ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, then resolve them

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and [URL Removed] is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitablyqualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”

