Web Gui Mobile Developer at Avbob

The above-mentioned position exists within the ICT department. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

NB :This is a 2 year fixed contract

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industryleading WEB applications.

Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.

Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.

To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.

Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.

Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology

Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design. Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API) [URL Removed] Frameworks.

Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services

Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Analytical thinking

Negotiation

Organisational alertness

Leadership

Management

Driven to make a difference

Drives accountability and is a high performer

Fosters teamwork and collaboration

Business acumen

Develops self

Role models customer focus and customer service

Innovative

Quality focused

Confident – with hands on, “can- do” approach.

Willingness to own and be accountable for subjects within scope of role and key responsibilities

Energetic and passionate about being successful and willing to learn new ideas/technologies

Personable – able to get on with many different types of people and organization, with abilityto build excellent, meaningful relationships which are based on trust and respect.

High integrity – makes and keeps commitments

Excellent time management a

nd organizational skills.

Ability to meet deadlines.

High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible.

A good problem solver.

Ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, then resolve them

Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and [URL Removed] is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitablyqualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”

