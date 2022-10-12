Web Gui Mobile Developer at Avbob

The above-mentioned position exists within the ICT department. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.
NB :This is a 2 year fixed contract
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industryleading WEB applications.
- Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
- Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
- To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
- Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
- Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
- To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
- Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology
- Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design. Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API) [URL Removed] Frameworks.
- Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services
- Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Analytical thinking
- Negotiation
- Organisational alertness
- Leadership
- Management
- Driven to make a difference
- Drives accountability and is a high performer
- Fosters teamwork and collaboration
- Business acumen
- Develops self
- Role models customer focus and customer service
- Innovative
- Quality focused
- Confident – with hands on, “can- do” approach.
- Willingness to own and be accountable for subjects within scope of role and key responsibilities
- Energetic and passionate about being successful and willing to learn new ideas/technologies
- Personable – able to get on with many different types of people and organization, with abilityto build excellent, meaningful relationships which are based on trust and respect.
- High integrity – makes and keeps commitments
- Excellent time management a
- nd organizational skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible.
- A good problem solver.
- Ability to identify key issues and barriers to success, then resolve them
Equity Statement: We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting internally and [URL Removed] is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. “Preference will be given to suitablyqualified individuals from previously disadvantaged groups in South Africa.”
