Westcon-Comstor reseller drives off as a winner

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced that Gqeberha-based S4 Integration is the official winner of the Cisco Comstor 2021 Car Incentive. As winners, S4 Integration drives off in a Fiat Panda 4×4 valued at approximately R180 000.00.

“We are delighted to be back in person and able to award our 2021 incentive winner with their incredible prize. The pandemic may have stalled our face-to-face meetings, but it did little to stall S4 Integration’s ability to sell,” says Dorio Bowes, Westcon-Comstor. “Not only has this team shown that through diversity comes excellence, but their continued commitment to the Cisco brand and their ability to showcase its relevance in a changing world has been commendable.”

The 2021 Cisco reseller incentive celebrated the Comstor reseller who was able to increase its overall Cisco spend over the duration of the incentive period and above the minimum qualifying revenue target. The incentive extended all available Cisco architectures and services.

“What an incredible prize. We are delighted to be crowned the Cisco Comstor 2021 Car Incentive winner, and instead of just a crown, we get to drive off in our prize. It’s just incredible,” says Gideon Smith, S4 Integration. “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my team and everyone at S4 Integration who embraced this challenge, not just because of the prize, but because of the value they see in taking Cisco solutions to our clients. I also want to thank Comstor and Cisco for all their support over the last few trying years. They have really proven their mettle as partners to S4 Integration.”

S4, established in South Africa in 1994, is a service-oriented company offering superior turnkey automation and machine building solutions. The company’s qualified engineers and IT specialists are dedicated to developing the best possible solutions in both the industrial and commercial environments, catering to a client’s automation and machine building needs, from simple network installations to complex production line systems.