Business Analyst

Oct 13, 2022

The Role: GoldenRule requires a Senior Business Analyst to assist with an exciting project.

Skills and Experience: Required Skills:

  • Excellent research and analytic skills
  • Knowledge of data modelling techniques
  • Working knowledge of relevant business management principles
  • Proficient with waterfall and agile delivery methodologies
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Ability to turn complex concepts into simple language
  • People skills, with the ability to engage diplomatically with stakeholders and communicate changes that may not be aligned with the original expectations
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Key Accountabilities:

  • Gather, validate and document business requirements.
  • Analyse commercial data such as budgets, sales results and forecasts.
  • Model business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.
  • Identify issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.
  • Create functional specifications for solutions.
  • Estimate costs and identifying business savings.
  • Work with the change team to document system scenarios and identify roles Impacted to help develop a change management/training plan.
  • Simplify information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.
  • Implementing and testing of solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.