The Role: GoldenRule requires a Senior Business Analyst to assist with an exciting project.
Skills and Experience: Required Skills:
- Excellent research and analytic skills
- Knowledge of data modelling techniques
- Working knowledge of relevant business management principles
- Proficient with waterfall and agile delivery methodologies
- Excellent attention to detail
- Ability to turn complex concepts into simple language
- People skills, with the ability to engage diplomatically with stakeholders and communicate changes that may not be aligned with the original expectations
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
Key Accountabilities:
- Gather, validate and document business requirements.
- Analyse commercial data such as budgets, sales results and forecasts.
- Model business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.
- Identify issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.
- Create functional specifications for solutions.
- Estimate costs and identifying business savings.
- Work with the change team to document system scenarios and identify roles Impacted to help develop a change management/training plan.
- Simplify information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.
- Implementing and testing of solutions.