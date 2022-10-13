Business Analyst – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

Oct 13, 2022

Business Analyst – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R30k+ Including Benefits

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Business Analyst for a permanent position in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Applicants from the FMCG, Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain sectors preferred.

Apply Directly for this Job by clicking here – [URL Removed]

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12; Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields such as Marketing, Business Management, Strategic Management
  • Must be COVID-19 Vaccinated, Proof of Vaccination will be required
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • MS Excel skills for Data Analysis & Classification (Pivot Tables, V-Lookups)
  • Proficiency in business intelligence & data analytics.
  • Project management skills
  • Must possess the ability to work under pressure and still meet up with deadlines
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills

Skills And Knowledge:

  • Must possess the ability to be thorough and analytical. Detail Oriented.
  • Ability to interact with external and internal clients professionally
  • Demonstrated ability to work confidently and collaboratively with individuals at all levels of the organisation
  • Strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Ability to use initiative and be proactive
  • Able to work in a team
  • Good work ethic
  • Must be self-motivated

Duties:

Customer Systems Data Analysis:

  • Collect customer sales & stock data for various types of business reports
  • Review, consolidate and validate customer sales & stock data as its collected
  • Accurately analyse data being published
  • Distribution analysis – track distribution on a weekly basis and identify gaps & opportunities
  • Promotional analysis – analyse promotional activity against investment, sell-in & sell-out to determine ROI
  • Stock analysis
  • Project Work

Business Administration:

  • Co-ordinate KAM feedback on promotions, pricing, ranging and customer contracts
  • Track & update promotional documents (Customer Grids, Trade Promotional Schedule & Sally tracker)
  • Monitor pricing regularly and make recommendations to the to the KAM team & Principal
  • Co-ordinate product layouts with information received from Principal / Brand Managers
  • Develop an effective pipeline of New Product Development & co-ordinate KAM feedback
  • Attend sales meetings as required

Trade Visits:

  • Support Key Accounts & Marketing departments through effective trade visits
  • Monitor competitor activity, pricing & trends
  • Identify KAM related gaps & opportunities in-store

Find Us on Social Media

Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business Analysis
  • trade
  • commerce
  • E – Commerce
  • Process Modelling
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Workflow Analysis
  • Distribution
  • Brand Manager
  • Promotions
  • Forecasting
  • Reports
  • Finance
  • Analytics
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Strategy
  • Marketing And Sales
  • Project Management
  • ROI
  • Business Management
  • Business Development
  • New Business Development
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Analytics
  • Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.