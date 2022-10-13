Business Analyst – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

Business Analyst – Johannesburg Gauteng
Salary: R30k+ Including Benefits
Purpose of Position:
Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Business Analyst for a permanent position in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Applicants from the FMCG, Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain sectors preferred.
Apply Directly for this Job by clicking here – [URL Removed]
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12; Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields such as Marketing, Business Management, Strategic Management
- Must be COVID-19 Vaccinated, Proof of Vaccination will be required
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- MS Excel skills for Data Analysis & Classification (Pivot Tables, V-Lookups)
- Proficiency in business intelligence & data analytics.
- Project management skills
- Must possess the ability to work under pressure and still meet up with deadlines
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
Skills And Knowledge:
- Must possess the ability to be thorough and analytical. Detail Oriented.
- Ability to interact with external and internal clients professionally
- Demonstrated ability to work confidently and collaboratively with individuals at all levels of the organisation
- Strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to use initiative and be proactive
- Able to work in a team
- Good work ethic
- Must be self-motivated
Duties:
Customer Systems Data Analysis:
- Collect customer sales & stock data for various types of business reports
- Review, consolidate and validate customer sales & stock data as its collected
- Accurately analyse data being published
- Distribution analysis – track distribution on a weekly basis and identify gaps & opportunities
- Promotional analysis – analyse promotional activity against investment, sell-in & sell-out to determine ROI
- Stock analysis
- Project Work
Business Administration:
- Co-ordinate KAM feedback on promotions, pricing, ranging and customer contracts
- Track & update promotional documents (Customer Grids, Trade Promotional Schedule & Sally tracker)
- Monitor pricing regularly and make recommendations to the to the KAM team & Principal
- Co-ordinate product layouts with information received from Principal / Brand Managers
- Develop an effective pipeline of New Product Development & co-ordinate KAM feedback
- Attend sales meetings as required
Trade Visits:
- Support Key Accounts & Marketing departments through effective trade visits
- Monitor competitor activity, pricing & trends
- Identify KAM related gaps & opportunities in-store
Find Us on Social Media
Apply Directly on our Contact Form – Attach your Microsoft Word CV, and complete all the required information – [URL Removed]
Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Analysis
- trade
- commerce
- E – Commerce
- Process Modelling
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Business Process Mapping
- Workflow Analysis
- Distribution
- Brand Manager
- Promotions
- Forecasting
- Reports
- Finance
- Analytics
- Marketing
- Marketing Strategy
- Marketing And Sales
- Project Management
- ROI
- Business Management
- Business Development
- New Business Development
- Data Analysis
- Data Analytics
- Business Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma