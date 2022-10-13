Business Analyst – Gauteng Longmeadow Business Estate

Business Analyst – Johannesburg Gauteng

Salary: R30k+ Including Benefits

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Business Analyst for a permanent position in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Applicants from the FMCG, Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain sectors preferred.

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12; Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields such as Marketing, Business Management, Strategic Management

Must be COVID-19 Vaccinated, Proof of Vaccination will be required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

MS Excel skills for Data Analysis & Classification (Pivot Tables, V-Lookups)

Proficiency in business intelligence & data analytics.

Project management skills

Must possess the ability to work under pressure and still meet up with deadlines

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Skills And Knowledge:

Must possess the ability to be thorough and analytical. Detail Oriented.

Ability to interact with external and internal clients professionally

Demonstrated ability to work confidently and collaboratively with individuals at all levels of the organisation

Strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to use initiative and be proactive

Able to work in a team

Good work ethic

Must be self-motivated

Duties:

Customer Systems Data Analysis:

Collect customer sales & stock data for various types of business reports

Review, consolidate and validate customer sales & stock data as its collected

Accurately analyse data being published

Distribution analysis – track distribution on a weekly basis and identify gaps & opportunities

Promotional analysis – analyse promotional activity against investment, sell-in & sell-out to determine ROI

Stock analysis

Project Work

Business Administration:

Co-ordinate KAM feedback on promotions, pricing, ranging and customer contracts

Track & update promotional documents (Customer Grids, Trade Promotional Schedule & Sally tracker)

Monitor pricing regularly and make recommendations to the to the KAM team & Principal

Co-ordinate product layouts with information received from Principal / Brand Managers

Develop an effective pipeline of New Product Development & co-ordinate KAM feedback

Attend sales meetings as required

Trade Visits:

Support Key Accounts & Marketing departments through effective trade visits

Monitor competitor activity, pricing & trends

Identify KAM related gaps & opportunities in-store

Please Note: Companies may expire jobs at their own discretion. Should you not meet the minimum requirements or hear from us within 3 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

