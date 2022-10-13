Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: GoldenRule requires a Senior Business Analyst to assist with an exciting project.

Skills and Experience: Required Skills:

Excellent research and analytic skills

Knowledge of data modelling techniques

Working knowledge of relevant business management principles

Proficient with waterfall and agile delivery methodologies

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to turn complex concepts into simple language

People skills, with the ability to engage diplomatically with stakeholders and communicate changes that may not be aligned with the original expectations

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Key Accountabilities:

Gather, validate and document business requirements.

Analyse commercial data such as budgets, sales results and forecasts.

Model business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.

Identify issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.

Create functional specifications for solutions.

Estimate costs and identifying business savings.

Work with the change team to document system scenarios and identify roles Impacted to help develop a change management/training plan.

Simplify information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.

Implementing and testing of solutions.

