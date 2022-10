Business Analyst (Technical) at iLaunch

Business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

Construct workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities

Writing Specifications / Features / User Stories

Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures

ÂÂ

Our client a leading Financial services company is currently looking to contract a senior Technical Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements

Business Analysis Diploma and / or Information Systems Degree

Experience and training in Agile Ways of Work

Strong people and technical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position