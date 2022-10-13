Context Announces Global Channelwatch Survey Award 2022

IT Distributors Tarsus, Axiz and Rectron have shared the categories of nomination for South Africa in the 2022 Context ChannelWatch survey.

Market dynamics in the IT distribution landscape continue to be influenced by the pandemic and its aftershocks, alongside more recent events such as the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation. According to Context market intelligence, these factors, plus IT buyers’ growing environmental concerns and the EU’s massive €2-trillion recovery fund, will have a major impact on channel sales this year. And they’ll exert a strong influence on the technology market as we head into 2023.

Despite muted consumer demand due to the rising cost of living, IT distributors have continued to perform well in 2022 as supply bottlenecks ease and business sales surge. In fact, the emergence of the hybrid workplace has become a major growth driver, encouraging greater investment in office refreshes and the supply of better-quality equipment to home workers.

Against this backdrop of continuous market change, resellers were asked to rate their distributors on a wide range of key service areas. As a result, we’re delighted to introduce winners across the following categories:

* Distributor of the Year – Tarsus

* Best Value-Added Distributor – Rectron

* Best Customer Service Distributor – Axiz

* Most Innovative Distributor – Tarsus

* Best Logistics Distributor – Axiz

* Best Retail Partner – Rectron

* Best Cloud Partner – Tarsus

* Best AV Partner – Rectron

* Best UC Partner – Axiz

* Best Cybersecurity Partner – Axiz