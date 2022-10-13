Corporate IT Support

It’s Corporate IT Support… right! But this environment is informal yet professional.. work hard .. yet play hard too. This hybrid role in Cape Town is calling for your previous IT Support experience. Don’t miss out on joining a global employer of choice (and I’m one of hundreds that say so!!) APPLY now!

What will you be doing?

Networking

Creation and setup of new user accounts and services

Incident and Service Request management

Management of all user hardware and software

Desktop support for OSX/Macbook,/Windows / Linux

Networking support which includes: physical cabling, Wireless LAN and Management

Firewall management

Liaison with external vendors

Provide management/maintenance of in-house services

Proactive monitoring and maintenance of hardware

Required Skills :

At least Min 5- 7 years of relevant IT Support experience

An all-rounder, STRONG in Linux technologies

technologies Ability to deliver information to both technical as well as non-technical personnel

A problem-solver!

Detect/analyse alarms to provide fault isolation and remote troubleshooting

Analyse logs for troubleshooting issues, including malicious activity or cybersecurity threats, code and systems errors and problems

Virtualisation – Vmware / Hyperv or similar

Cloud – Virtualisation advantageous

Networking skills including packet capture and analysis

Monitoring and metrics analysis and systems implementation

Experience with :

Server and Networking hardware

Mikrotik wifi equipment advantageous

DNS/HTTPS certificates

OSX Desktop OS / Windows Desktop OS/ Linux Desktop OS (Ubuntu)

REALLY NICE TO HAVE : Juniper

If you have similar skills and are eager to join a global, multi-cultural and employer of choice (and not just mine – MANY OTHERS TOO! ) then please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

