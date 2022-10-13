Database Administrator (DB2 LUW) at iLaunch – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Client requires a Database Administrator to assist with the designing, support, monitoring and performance tuning of production database
Design, support, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production databases
Responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures
Responsible for strategy and planning
Create models for new database development
Update existing databases
Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.
Assist developers with SQL optimization.
Minimum Requirements
Tertiary Qualification
5 Years experience as a Database Administrator
Excellent SQL Skills
Experience in DB2 LUW data base technology and tools
Working technical experience with database design, maintain and support, including SQL code optimization