Database Administrator (DB2 LUW) at iLaunch

Our Client, a leading Financial Services Client requires a Database Administrator to assist with the designing, support, monitoring and performance tuning of production database

Design, support, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production databases

Responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures

Responsible for strategy and planning

Create models for new database development

Update existing databases

Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

Assist developers with SQL optimization.

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

5 Years experience as a Database Administrator

Excellent SQL Skills

Experience in DB2 LUW data base technology and tools

Working technical experience with database design, maintain and support, including SQL code optimization

