Head of Technical / Programmes

HEAD OF TECHNICAL

Based: Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa

Salary Package: To be discussed

3 Year Fixed Term Contract (renewable based on performance)

BACKGROUND:

The Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI) is an intergovernmental organisation that provides a platform for peer-learning and exchange for African ministries of finance, budget, and planning. Since its inception in 2009, CABRI has investigated what works, what doesn’t and under which circumstances from the perspective of the Public Financial Management (PFM) practitioner. CABRI understands that context matters, and acts as a catalyst for change within countries.

Through its work, CABRI continues to strive to achieve its vision that:

Across Africa, public financial resources are managed with integrity, transparency and accountability for efficient and effective service delivery, sustainable economic growth, and development.

CABRI is recruiting a Head of Technical – equivalent to a Head of Programmes.

Applicants from equivalent positions in Public Sector and International Organisations are highly encouraged to apply.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Represent CABRI and its Executive Secretary at regional and international forums, as determined by the Executive Secretary.

Provide leadership to the development of innovative and/or change management programmes.

Advise on effective implementation of projects in line with PFM and member/non-member country needs.

Contribute to the planning and execution of conferences, annual meetings, trainings, etc.

Organise, implement, and monitor technical advisory and coaching processes in member and non-member countries.

Lead the processes of investigation for technical publications.

Advise and assist the Executive Secretary and Head of Operations with respect to recruitment of technical staff or secondments.

Propose and monitor staff development plans and performance evaluations.

Manage the technical team development and assure a good level of motivation.

Report to the Executive Secretary regarding all developments, challenges, and accomplishments within his/her scope of responsibility.

Support the Executive Secretary on overall strategy and programmatic planning processes and lead on the development of three-year medium-term Strategic Plans.

Develop quarterly, mid-term and annual reports including the presentation of reports to the CABRI Management Committee and General Assembly.

Lead in co-responsibility with the Executive Secretary on resource mobilisation for funding of CABRI’s work. Ability to review strategic plans and advise on overall sustainability of CABRI, programmes and funding.

Work closely with programme managers in developing annual work plans and budgets and their implementation thereof.

Provide strategic guidance to the technical team on projects and programmes.

Plan and supervise the activities of the technical work and maintain close collaboration with the technical team for quality assurance of deliverables.

Conduct regular meetings with the technical team to promote the exchange of information, foster technical discussions and innovation, and plan and monitor activities and feedback on ongoing tasks, processes, and projects.

Liaise with the Operations Department on the needs of technical team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Master’s degree in Economics/ Public Administration/ International Relations/ Business Administration/ Public Financial Management.

Ten years’ experience in Project Management in similar international organisations or public sector.

Willingness to relocate to Pretoria, South Africa where the CABRI Secretariat is hosted.

English is a pre-requisite. Knowledge of French and Portuguese is an advantage.

