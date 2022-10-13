Hybrid Mobile Developer (Ionic and PHP) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A leading commercial organization is seeking the expertise of an all rounder Mobile and Web Developer with solid experience in Ionic, who is looking to grow in all facets of development, with full ownership of various projects you get to work on!

This is a dynamic environment where you have the ability to work independently and let your creative coding skills take shape.

They are ideally looking for individuals based in Cape Town, but this is negotiable with the position primarily being remote.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Interpreting specifications and identifying user/application requirements

Provide accurate time-based quotations for requested functionality and changes

Conducting research on possible solutions for operational or administrative concerns or issues

New application development for iOS/ Android native apps

Development and maintenance of RESTful API’s in PHP according to the development structure and conventions followed in each application

Communication to MSSQL and MySQL/MariaDB databases

Integration of 3rd party software into our systems using PHP (Pastel, TomTom, …)

Co-manage version management and publishing of updates to the production environment

Liaising with other in-house and outsourced developers

Performance testing of applications and modules

Review code from existing modules, or new modules created by other developers

Ensuring technical software and data flow documentation is available for each module

Job Requirements:

South African ID or valid work permit

Relevant IT/Computer Science tertiary education

Minimum of 2 years’ Hybrid / native mobile app development experience

Strong skills and proven app development experience using Ionic

Proficiency in Javascript, jQuery, SQL and PHP

Should you wish to apply for this role, please submit your detailed CV (ideally with a list of your apps worked on) to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Ionic

PHP

