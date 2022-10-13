Information Security Consultant at Bitcrack Cyber Security

We are looking for a dynamic, motivated consultant with a passion for cybersecurity. With at least 1 years’ experience in Penetration Testing and application security assessments in production environments.

Your interest and skills in how things work, and how to break them to find their vulnerabilities will be used to create, plan and execute security assessments against client infrastructure and/or web applications or mobile services. You will also conduct research and build tools as needed.

Desired Skills:

Penetration Testing

Security Assessments

Hacking

oscp

cppt

About The Employer:

Bitcrack Cyber Security is a dynamic cyber security company based in Johannesburg. We protect companies by assessing their cyber security posture through our highly skilled resources, research and products.

