Information Security Officer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Oct 13, 2022

Our client is looking for an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional Information Security Officer to help create and maintain an ISMS, and later a QMS.
Area/Location: Centaury City, Cape Town

Roles & Outcomes:

  • Identify current and future security threats and advice organization on the mitigating measures.
  • Collaborate with other teams in addressing organization cyber threats.
  • Evaluate the current technical architecture for vulnerabilities and weaknesses, including potential upgrades or enhancements.
  • Design and implement security strategies and roadmap.
  • Develop IT security policies and procedures.
  • Lead the organization on the IT security governance framework.
  • Conduct information security awareness training for all employees of the organization.
  • Supervise information security audits conducted by the organization or by third-party personnel.
  • Report to Management on IT security.
  • Compile relevant ICT reports.
  • Administer and monitor new technologies, enhancements, and significant changes to the information security environment.
  • Assist the information security team and the customer or organization by serving as an IT security point of contact.
  • Assist in the management and configuration of physical security, disaster recovery, and data backup systems are managed and configured.
  • Communicate information security objectives and new programs to divisions within the organization.
  • Support other ICT functions.
  • Perform any other duties as directed.

Education & Qualifications:

  • B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study
  • Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage
  • ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager

Experience:

  • Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.
  • At least 2 years IT Risk or audit experience
  • Sound knowledge of the ISO 27001 standards and preferably also TISAX

Technical Requirements:

  • Demonstrated project management skill
  • Business acumen
  • Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control
  • Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skill
  • Good command of English both writing and speaking
  • Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment
  • Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards

Desired Skills:

  • IT risk
  • Audit
  • Compliance
  • Internal Auditing
  • ISO
  • Compliance audit
  • Risk Management
  • IT Security


Desired Skills:

  • Information Security Officer
  • ISMS
  • QMS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.