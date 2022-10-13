Information Security Officer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is looking for an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional Information Security Officer to help create and maintain an ISMS, and later a QMS.

Area/Location: Centaury City, Cape Town

Roles & Outcomes:

Identify current and future security threats and advice organization on the mitigating measures.

Collaborate with other teams in addressing organization cyber threats.

Evaluate the current technical architecture for vulnerabilities and weaknesses, including potential upgrades or enhancements.

Design and implement security strategies and roadmap.

Develop IT security policies and procedures.

Lead the organization on the IT security governance framework.

Conduct information security awareness training for all employees of the organization.

Supervise information security audits conducted by the organization or by third-party personnel.

Report to Management on IT security.

Compile relevant ICT reports.

Administer and monitor new technologies, enhancements, and significant changes to the information security environment.

Assist the information security team and the customer or organization by serving as an IT security point of contact.

Assist in the management and configuration of physical security, disaster recovery, and data backup systems are managed and configured.

Communicate information security objectives and new programs to divisions within the organization.

Support other ICT functions.

Perform any other duties as directed.

Education & Qualifications:

B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study

Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage

ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager

Experience:

Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.

At least 2 years IT Risk or audit experience

Sound knowledge of the ISO 27001 standards and preferably also TISAX

Technical Requirements:

Demonstrated project management skill

Business acumen

Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control

Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skill

Good command of English both writing and speaking

Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment

Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards

Desired Skills:

IT risk

Audit

Compliance

Internal Auditing

ISO

Compliance audit

Risk Management

IT Security





Desired Skills:

Information Security Officer

ISMS

QMS

