IT Helpdesk Administrator – Junior – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual from the CoActivate team who has a professional manner and excellent people’s skills. The successful candidate must have a sound knowledge of all communications terminology, technology, and organizational procedures in order to fill the role of an IT Helpdesk Administrator.
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:
Qualifications/experience:
- Grade 12
- IT qualification (Diploma, A+, N+) with 1 year experience
- Good computer literacy
- High level of attention to detail
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written
- Basic IT knowledge would be advantageous
- Ability to operate under pressure
- Must be punctual and have a good attendance record
- Must be well disciplined and have a positive attitude
The successful incumbent will be expect to perform duties, which will include:
- All administration relating to system access
- Management of Access cards
- Facilitate Login requests
- Action Password resets
- Access management through relevant systems.
- Escalating to 3rd party providers for system access and issues
- Management and tracking of Assets
- Ticket management
- Reporting
- Security and IT related policy management
If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions
Desired Skills:
- Helpdesk Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.