IT Helpdesk Administrator – Junior – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual from the CoActivate team who has a professional manner and excellent people’s skills. The successful candidate must have a sound knowledge of all communications terminology, technology, and organizational procedures in order to fill the role of an IT Helpdesk Administrator.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Qualifications/experience:

Grade 12

IT qualification (Diploma, A+, N+) with 1 year experience

Good computer literacy

High level of attention to detail

Good communication skills, both verbal and written

Basic IT knowledge would be advantageous

Ability to operate under pressure

Must be punctual and have a good attendance record

Must be well disciplined and have a positive attitude

The successful incumbent will be expect to perform duties, which will include:

All administration relating to system access

Management of Access cards

Facilitate Login requests

Action Password resets

Access management through relevant systems.

Escalating to 3rd party providers for system access and issues

Management and tracking of Assets

Ticket management

Reporting

Security and IT related policy management

If you meet the above requirements and wish to apply, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us within (1) week following your application, please consider your application unsuccessful however your CV will be kept on our database for any other suitable positions

Desired Skills:

Helpdesk Administration

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.

Learn more/Apply for this position