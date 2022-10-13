IT Technician at Mediro ICT

Requirements

Skills and knowledge

The incumbent must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:

Computer hardware and software systems and programs

Computer networks, network administration and network installation

Troubleshooting

Computer viruses and security

E-mail and internet program

Office 365 installation, troubleshooting and support

An efficient communicator written and verbal

Ability to analyse and solve problems and make decisions

Work effectively in a team

Excellent time management skills

Knowledge of Apple and Android operating systems

Helpdesk systems – Incident and Problem management process

Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software

Troubleshoot and install hardware, software and network operating system

Troubleshoot and install mobile phones and tablets

Provide orientation to new users of existing technology

Train staff about potential uses of existing technology

Provide recommendations about accessing information and support

Maintain current and accurate inventory of technology hardware, software and resources and ensure that installation checklist is current

Monitor and maintain technology to ensure maximum access

Make recommendations about purchase of technology resources

Research current and potential resources and services

Provide network access to all staff

Install and maintain workstations

Provide network accounts and passwords as required

Monitor security of desktop technology

Advise staff of security breach and/or change in password or security status

Identify and prepare hardware for disposal when appropriate

Ensure hardware is stripped and secured before disposal

Setup and support of client meeting rooms

Minimum Requirements

Qualification/s

COMPTIA / A+ / N+

MCSE / MCSA / MCP or other MS course

ITIL v3 or v4 Foundation

IT Diploma or degree

Learn more/Apply for this position